Ruby Ter trial suspended while Berlusconi in hospital

ROME, APR 28 - A Milan court on Wednesday upheld a petition from ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's lawyers for the so-called Ruby Ter trial to be suspended until the media billionaire and Forza Italia leader is discharged from hospital. Berlusconi, 84, has been in Milan's San Raffaele hospital since April 6 due to health problems. Berlusconi is accused of bribing witnesses to lie about his alleged "bunga bunga" sex parties at his home. It is the third trial to stem from the case of a Moroccan runaway, nightclub dancer and prostitute named Ruby Heartstealer. Berlusconi was acquitted of paying for sex with her while she was underage after a court found he could not have known how old she was. Ruby, whose real name is Karima El Mahroug, was allegedly paid by Berlusconi to deny prosecutors' claims the parties were orgies where sex was paid for. But she is not among the 29 defendants in the current trial, which include Berlusconi and several young women he allegedly bribed to say the parties were innocent affairs (ANSA).