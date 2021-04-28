Health Minister Speranza faces no-confidence motions

ROME, APR 28 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza defended himself on Wednesday as the Senate debated three non-confidence motions against him in relation to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the motions was presented by the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, the only big party not supporting Premier Mario Draghi's government. He said that Italy was "unprepared for COVID because for decades the public health system had been neglected as it was considered a cost. "Over the years an illusion that public health care could gradually be replaced by private care was fed into," he continued. "The opposite is true". He said said the country's pandemic plan had now finally been updated after "seven governments" failed to do so. He denied having anything to do with the World Health Organization pulling a report that was critical of Italy's initial response to the coronavirus emergency, saying it was an "internal" decision made by the UN agency. He also called for "unity, unity, unity" in the fight against COVID-19, stressing that the virus is the enemy to fight. (ANSA).