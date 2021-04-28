Street traders block Rome ring road

12 arrested inc. 3 priests in shooting of South Sudan bishop
ROME
28 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 28 - Roman street traders on Wednesday blocked Rome's ring road, the Grande Raccordo Anulare (GRA), in a protest against a city decision to stop the extension of their licenses. The blockade was staged near Ciampino airport. "We are protesting against the tenders that the Rome mayor wants to impose in Rome," said one of the demonstrators. "Some 18,000 licenses are at risk and there are 12,000 of us demonstrating today with our vans". Another group of traders protested in the central Piazza della Repubblica. (ANSA).
