12 arrested inc. 3 priests in shooting of South Sudan bishop

ROME, APR 28 - Twelve people including three local priests have been arrested in South Sudan after the shooting of the world's youngest bishop-elect, Italian missionary Christian Carlassare, earlier this week, the Combonian missionaries' magazine Nigrizia said. Among the three priests working in 43-year-old Father Carlassare's diocese of Rumbek is diocesan coordinator John Mathiang, it said. Aside from the priests, the others arrested are lay members of the local church community. Nigrizia said they were all members of the Dinka ethnic group, the same as that of President Slava Kirr, who want to control the local church and saw Carlassare as a threat. The attack has been seen as an attempt to dissuade him from accepting his upcoming formal ordination as bishop. Carlassare, from Vicenza in northern Italy, is in a stable condition after being shot four times in the legs. (ANSA).