12 arrested inc. 3 priests in shooting of South Sudan bishop

ROME
Street traders block Rome ring road

NAPLES
Ashes of Camorra 'youth boss' found in altar in Naples

ROME
Recovery Plan leap forward, now choral effort -Mattarella

ROME
France arrests 7 Italian ex terrorists, Draghi satisfied

BRUXELLES
Vibrations affects insect-led Xylella fastidiosa contagion

ROME
Seven left-wing Italian terrorists arrested in France

BRUXELLES
Meadow spittlebug transmits Xylella fastidiosa in fall too

ROME
Christian De Sica's Capri villa up for sale

ROME
Recovery Plan to be sent to Brussels his week - Franco

ROME
Majority commits govt to weighing curfew change next month

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, minacce a giocatori Bari: «È un atto criminale»

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaL'emergenza
Covid nelle carceri in Puglia: 120 positivi, 56 a Foggia

Tarantol'arresto
Taranto, latitante georgiano fermato a Fiumicino: nel 2019 aveva compiuto furti nel capoluogo jonico

Barila sentenza
Bari, sale giochi e slot in mani ai clan: fioccano condanne per 9 imputati

LecceLa decisione
Lecce, cittadinanza onoraria conferita da Consiglio comunale a Patrick Zaki

Materale indagini
Matera, banditi in trasferta autori di rapine: indagati due giovani di Gravina

Brindisicontrolli Gdf e agenzia dogane
Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»

PotenzaLe dichiarazioni
Basilicata, parla Bardi: «La sanità regionale va ripensata»

BatIl caso
Ricoverato per un polipo, si contagia in ospedale e muore: inchiesta a Trani

i più letti

Puglia, in arrivo la Super Luna Rosa: tutti con il naso all'insù

De Benedictis confessa e chiede scusa«Sconvolto dopo la morte della moglie»

Covid in Puglia, calano i casi: 1056 positivi su oltre 14mila tamponi, 36 i morti. Tasso di positività al 7,2%

Matrimoni Covid Free in Puglia: ecco il protocollo per ricevimenti in sicurezza

Svelato il mistero della pantera di Puglia: è un serval nero, felino africano: eccola con i cuccioli

ROME

Father Christian Carlassare shot four times in legs

ROME, APR 28 - Twelve people including three local priests have been arrested in South Sudan after the shooting of the world's youngest bishop-elect, Italian missionary Christian Carlassare, earlier this week, the Combonian missionaries' magazine Nigrizia said. Among the three priests working in 43-year-old Father Carlassare's diocese of Rumbek is diocesan coordinator John Mathiang, it said. Aside from the priests, the others arrested are lay members of the local church community. Nigrizia said they were all members of the Dinka ethnic group, the same as that of President Slava Kirr, who want to control the local church and saw Carlassare as a threat. The attack has been seen as an attempt to dissuade him from accepting his upcoming formal ordination as bishop. Carlassare, from Vicenza in northern Italy, is in a stable condition after being shot four times in the legs. (ANSA).

