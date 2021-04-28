Recovery Plan leap forward, now choral effort -Mattarella

ROME, APR 28 - The government's 248 billion euro post COVID Recovery Plan, the PNRR, is a "leap forward" and now a "choral effort" is needed ti implement it, President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday. The plan, funded by the EU, aims to make Italy greener and more modern over the next six years. "Thanks to the important choice by European institutions we have at out disposal resources that can help us not only restart but also promote an authentic leap forward, a rebirth for our community," Mattarella said in a message to the president of the union of Italian chambers of commerce, Carlo Sangalli. "We are faced with a great opportunity, that we cannot squander. "For this work of reconstruction we need a choral effort by the institutions and the economic and social forces". (ANSA).