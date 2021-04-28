Recovery Plan to be sent to Brussels his week - Franco

ROME, APR 28 - The government will deliver its post-COVID PNRR Recovery Plan to the European Commission this week after the Italian parliament approved the 248-billion-euro package, which aims to make the country greener, fairer and more modern, on Tuesday, Economy Minister Daniele Franco has said. "We can only achieve robust, sustainable growth in the medium term if we close the gaps between genders, generations and regions," Franco said as he presented the PNRR along with his French, German and Spanish counterparts on Wednesday. "Inclusion is the general aim". The PNRR is based on 191.5 billion euros from the European Union's Next Generation EU recovery fund and 30 billion from a complementary fund, plus another 26 billion for specific projects, making a grand total of 248 billion euros. The plan estimates that its measures will see Italy's GDP at least 3.6% higher in 2026 than it would have been otherwise. (ANSA).