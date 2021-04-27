Majority commits govt to weighing curfew change next month
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, giù i contagi (+477) e numero test: positività all'8%. 37 i morti. Isolata variante brasiliana. Emiliano: «Spostare orario coprifuoco in estate»
Svelato il mistero della pantera di Puglia: è un serval nero, felino africano: eccola con i cuccioli
Droga e estorsioni a Bari, operazione contro Strisciuglio: 99 arresti della Dda. De Raho: «Risposta dopo giudice corrotto» (Video)
ROME
27 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 27 - The majority behind Mario Draghi's government on Tuesday agreed a motion committing the executive to examining the possibility of pushing back the COVID curfew from ten o'clock to 11 o'clock on the basis of the virus contagion data. Ministers had already said there would be a sort of 'road test' on the curfew in mid-May amid calls led by the rightwing League party to let businesses stay open at least an hour longer. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su