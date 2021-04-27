Majority commits govt to weighing curfew change next month

ROME, APR 27 - The majority behind Mario Draghi's government on Tuesday agreed a motion committing the executive to examining the possibility of pushing back the COVID curfew from ten o'clock to 11 o'clock on the basis of the virus contagion data. Ministers had already said there would be a sort of 'road test' on the curfew in mid-May amid calls led by the rightwing League party to let businesses stay open at least an hour longer. (ANSA).