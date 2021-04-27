Martedì 27 Aprile 2021 | 19:45

ROME
Majority commits govt to weighing curfew change next month

ROME
COVID: 10,404 new cases, 373 more victims

RAGUSA
4 die as car hits van near Ragusa

ROME
Arthritic patient cleared of growing cannabis

BRUXELLES
Strengthen surveillance of Xylella fastidiosa say experts

ROME
Naples basic-income spending equals almost all of north

MILAN
Boy, 15, serious after school plunge

ROME
51 arrested over drug 'supermarket' in Rome

ROME
Alitalia situation is tragic says Lazzerini

ROME

Recovery Plan cd boost GDP by up to 6.5% - S&P

 
Expo Dubai: Di Maio uncovers twin of Michelangelo's David

Il Biancorosso

L'episodio
Bari, striscione intimidatorio allo stadio

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, hanno torturato un disabile: gli arrestati confessano davanti al gip

GdM.TVAtto intimidatorio
Calciatori del Bari minacciati con testa di maiale al San Nicola: i rilievi della scientifica

TarantoAgroalimentare
In arrivo a Taranto primi würstel e mortadelle agricoli a km 0

PotenzaIl caso
Tito, prostituzione in un centro massaggio: gestore 45enne ai domiciliari

LecceIl caso
Lecce, trafficante di droga arrestato in Belgio: dopo estradizione sconterà 26 anni

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, «Noi truffati nei corsi per Oss», colpa del corso fantasma

MateraQualità della vita
Matera, ztl nei Sassi, i residenti: «Basta vessazioni»

BatL'inchiesta
Barletta: ricoverato per disturbi cardiaci, lo stronca il Covid

ROME

Majority commits govt to weighing curfew change next month

'Road test' on pushing closure back to 11 o'clock aired

ROME, APR 27 - The majority behind Mario Draghi's government on Tuesday agreed a motion committing the executive to examining the possibility of pushing back the COVID curfew from ten o'clock to 11 o'clock on the basis of the virus contagion data. Ministers had already said there would be a sort of 'road test' on the curfew in mid-May amid calls led by the rightwing League party to let businesses stay open at least an hour longer. (ANSA).

