4 die as car hits van near Ragusa

RAGUSA, APR 27 - Four people died after a car hit a van near Ragusa in Sicily on Tuesday. The accident happened on the provincial road 20 between Comiso and Santa Croce. The victims were in a Ford Fiesta which crashed into a Renault van for reasons that are yet to be determined. Two of them died instantly while the other two were pulled from the wreckage alive but died soon afterwards. (ANSA).