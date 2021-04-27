4 die as car hits van near Ragusa

Majority commits govt to weighing curfew change next month
27 Aprile 2021
RAGUSA, APR 27 - Four people died after a car hit a van near Ragusa in Sicily on Tuesday. The accident happened on the provincial road 20 between Comiso and Santa Croce. The victims were in a Ford Fiesta which crashed into a Renault van for reasons that are yet to be determined. Two of them died instantly while the other two were pulled from the wreckage alive but died soon afterwards. (ANSA).
