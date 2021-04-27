COVID: 10,404 new cases, 373 more victims

Majority commits govt to weighing curfew change next month
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, giù i contagi (+477) e numero test: positività all'8%. 37 i morti. Isolata variante brasiliana. Emiliano: «Spostare orario coprifuoco in estate»
Svelato il mistero della pantera di Puglia: è un serval nero, felino africano: eccola con i cuccioli
Droga e estorsioni a Bari, operazione contro Strisciuglio: 99 arresti della Dda. De Raho: «Risposta dopo giudice corrotto» (Video)
ROME
27 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 27 - There have been 10,404 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 373 more victims from the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares with 8,444 new cases and 301 more victims Monday. Some 302,734 more tests have been done, compared with 145,819 Monday. The positivity rate has fallen by 2.4%, from 5.8% to 3.4%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 101 and hospital admissions by 323. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,981,512, and the death toll 119,912. The currently positive are 448,149 (-4,663 on Monday), the recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic 3,413,451 (+14,688)., and those in domestic isolation 425,089 (-4,239). (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su