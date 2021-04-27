Martedì 27 Aprile 2021 | 18:05

ROME

Arthritic patient cleared of growing cannabis

Sentence hailed as 'historic'

Arthritic patient cleared of growing cannabis

ROME, APR 27 - A 48-year-old man with acute rheumatoid arthritis was acquitted of drug pushing Tuesday after a court ruled that it was OK for him to exceed the legal limit of cannabis cultivation because it was for his personal health use. Walter De Benedetto was acquitted by an Arezzo court after growing the cannabis after running out of an adequate supply due to the COVID crisis. Therapeutic cannabis, or medical marijuana, has been legal in Italy for 14 years, but De Benedetto was accused of exceeding the legal limits for growing it. Youth Policy Minister Fabiana Dadone was among those calling the sentence "historic". De Benedetto himself said "I'm happy, not only for myself but also for all those who are going through the same difficulties as me, precisely because the right to treatment with cannabis for solely therapeutic purposes has been confirmed". The Radical Party, which has been campaigning for years to legalise cannabis completely, posted a photo of De Benedetto captioned "Acquitted!". (ANSA).

