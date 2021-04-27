Martedì 27 Aprile 2021 | 18:05

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 10,404 new cases, 373 more victims

COVID: 10,404 new cases, 373 more victims

 
RAGUSA
4 die as car hits van near Ragusa

4 die as car hits van near Ragusa

 
ROME
Arthritic patient cleared of growing cannabis

Arthritic patient cleared of growing cannabis

 
BRUXELLES
Strengthen surveillance of Xylella fastidiosa say experts

Strengthen surveillance of Xylella fastidiosa say experts

 
ROME
Naples basic-income spending equals almost all of north

Naples basic-income spending equals almost all of north

 
MILAN
Boy, 15, serious after school plunge

Boy, 15, serious after school plunge

 
ROME
51 arrested over drug 'supermarket' in Rome

51 arrested over drug 'supermarket' in Rome

 
ROME
Alitalia situation is tragic says Lazzerini

Alitalia situation is tragic says Lazzerini

 
ROME

Recovery Plan cd boost GDP by up to 6.5% - S&P

 
Expo Dubai: Di Maio uncovers twin of Michelangelo's David

Expo Dubai: Di Maio uncovers twin of Michelangelo's David

 
TRENTO
Missing man's body found in Adige at Trento

Missing man's body found in Adige at Trento

 

Il Biancorosso

L'episodio
Bari, striscione intimidatorio allo stadio

Bari, striscione intimidatorio contro i giocatori allo stadio San Nicola

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLe novità
La nuova vita di bar e ristoranti sul mare: sul nuovo lungomare di S. Spirito una ruota panoramica

La nuova vita di bar e ristoranti sul mare: sul nuovo lungomare di S. Spirito una ruota panoramica

 
TarantoAgroalimentare
In arrivo a Taranto primi würstel e mortadelle agricoli a km 0

In arrivo a Taranto i primi würstel e mortadelle agricoli a km 0

 
PotenzaIl caso
Tito, prostituzione in un centro massaggio: gestore 45enne ai domiciliari

Tito, prostituzione in un centro massaggio: gestore 45enne ai domiciliari

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, trafficante di droga arrestato in Belgio: dopo estradizione sconterà 26 anni

Lecce, trafficante di droga arrestato in Belgio: dopo estradizione sconterà 26 anni

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, sparano contro migranti: migliorano le condizioni del ferito

Foggia, sparano contro migranti: migliorano le condizioni del ferito

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, «Noi truffati nei corsi per Oss», colpa del corso fantasma

Brindisi, «Noi truffati nei corsi per Oss», colpa del corso fantasma

 
MateraQualità della vita
Matera, ztl nei Sassi, i residenti: «Basta vessazioni»

Matera, ztl nei Sassi, i residenti: «Basta vessazioni»

 
BatL'inchiesta
Barletta: ricoverato per disturbi cardiaci, lo stronca il Covid

Barletta: ricoverato per disturbi cardiaci, lo stronca il Covid

 

i più letti

Covid in Puglia, calano nuovi contagi (+477) ma anche numero tamponi: indice positività all'8%. Tanti i morti (+37). Isolata variante brasiliana

Covid in Puglia, giù i contagi (+477) e numero test: positività all'8%. 37 i morti. Isolata variante brasiliana. Emiliano: «Spostare orario coprifuoco in estate»

Svelato il mistero della pantera di Puglia: è un serval nero, felino africano: eccola con i cuccioli

Svelato il mistero della pantera di Puglia: è un serval nero, felino africano: eccola con i cuccioli

Bari, operazione antimafia dei contro clan Strisciuglio: 99 indagati

Droga e estorsioni a Bari, operazione contro Strisciuglio: 99 arresti della Dda. De Raho: «Risposta dopo giudice corrotto» (Video)

Puglia, «il Governo sospenda l'ordinanza Emiliano sulle scuole»

Puglia, «il Governo sospenda l'ordinanza Emiliano sulle scuole»

Bitonto, un tesoro nella tomba: due corpi e il vino

Bitonto, un tesoro nella tomba: due corpi e il vino

BRUXELLES

Strengthen surveillance of Xylella fastidiosa say experts

Viable way to prevent pathogen's spread - XF-ACTORS researchers

Strengthen surveillance of Xylella fastidiosa say experts

BRUXELLES, 27 APR - The implementation of strict surveillance and monitoring programs is a viable way to prevent the spread of the Xylella fastidiosa plant pathogen in the EU, scientists have said. "Data show that the bacterium has been in Europe since the 1990s, its evolution is slow and mutations are not as frequent as we thought in the beginning, so reinforcing surveillance can prevent the spread of the bacterium, before it settles permanently, as happened in Puglia and Spain", said Donato Boscia from the Italian IPSP-CNR Institute. Scientists from all over the world are taking stock of the results of studies carried out as part of the XF-ACTORS project, the first EU-funded research project entirely devoted to Xylella fastidiosa. Final data on resistant varieties, which was presented by the XF-ACTORS Coordinator Maria Saponari (IPSP-CNR), "show that good management practices in the field improve the resistance traits of the olive cultivars" naturally, said Marie-Agnés Jacques, from the French INRAE Institute, in her concluding remarks. For real progress on the understanding of Xylella fastidiosa's interactions with hosts such as olive trees, European researchers should make wider use of agricultural biotechnology, said Pasquale Saldarelli (IPSP-CNR). (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it