Naples basic-income spending equals almost all of north

ROME, APR 27 - The spending on the government's 'citizenship wage' basic income in Naples alone is almost equal to to the total for the whole north of Italy, pensions and social security agency INPS said Tuesday. In Naples in March, it said, some 157,000 households comprising 459,000 in all were getting the monthly benefit. In the same month across northern Italy, some 224,872 households amounting to 452,000 individuals pocketed the cheque. Since the average cheque is smaller in the north than the south, some 109.7 million euros were spent in the entire north in March, compared to 102.2 in Naples alone. (ANSA).