51 arrested over drug 'supermarket' in Rome

COVID: 10,404 new cases, 373 more victims
ROME
27 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 27 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested 51 people who allegedly ran what officials called an "open-air drugs supermarket" at Tor Bella Monaca on the outskirts of Rome. The arrests were made in Rome and other parts of Italy, police said. Police said the 'supermarket' was similar to those operated in other notorious areas of Italian cities like Scampia in Naples, with lookouts, runners and delivery boys. They said it had a turnover of more than 600,000 euros a month. The alleged gang has been charged with using mafia methods. The bust came on the information provided by two informants who had been part of the alleged gang, police said. (ANSA).
