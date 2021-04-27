Boy, 15, serious after school plunge

MILAN, APR 27 - A 15-year-old boy was taken to a Milan hospital in serious condition Tuesday after reportedly throwing himself out of a second-storey window at his school in the northern Italian city, local sources said. Police said they could not confirm that the boy deliberately threw himself out of the window at the school, the Istituto Salesiano Sant'Ambrogio in via Copernico. They are quizzing staff and schoolmates to see if they saw what he did. (ANSA).