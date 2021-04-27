Alitalia situation is tragic says Lazzerini

ROME, APR 27 - The situation at Alitalia is "tragic," with workers not getting their salaries on time, the CEO of ITA, the anointed heir of the troubled airline, said on Tuesday. Last week the government had to approve an advance of 50 million euros to Alitalia as part of aid for revenues lost in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions in order to enable the troubled airline to pay workers' salaries for April. But the money did not come through in time for workers to be paid on schedule on Tuesday. "The employees are not getting their salaries on time and this is a tragic situation," ITA CEO Fabio Lazzerini told a joint hearing of the Lower House's transport and industry committees. The loss-making former flag-carrier has been in extraordinary administration for years and the pandemic has made its plight even worse. The government wants to restructure the airline, via the launch of ITA, a new State-controlled company. According to the plan, ITA would get State cash to buy many of Alitalia's assets and it would hire around 11,000 of its workers. But the negations between Rome and Brussels on how to allow the move to proceed while complying with EU law are proving tough. The European Commission has asked ITA to show there will be "discontinuity", reportedly asking for the Alitalia name to be dropped and many of the carrier's slots at Milan's Linate airport to be released, among other things. Lazzerini said that ITA was "holding out" in the talks to be able to keep its own handling arm. "Out plan continues to be the aviation, holding and maintenance part (of the business)," he said. (ANSA).