Recovery Plan cd boost GDP by up to 6.5% - S&P

ROME, APR 27 - The government's 248 billion euro post-COVID Recovery Plan could boost GDP by up to 6.5% in a "high-impact" scenario, Standard & Poor's said Tuesday. But in a low-impact scenario the impact on GDP would be reduced to 1.9%, the ratings agency said. The government itself sees GDP rising by 3.6 points over the six years in which the plan will be implemented. (ANSA).