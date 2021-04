Over 20 mn vaccine doses distributed in Italy

ROME, APR 27 - The number of vaccine doses distributed in Italy has now passed the 20 million mark, according to the government's latest report. The exact number as of eight o'clock Tuesday morning was 20,263,020, the government's website said. The number of doses administered is now 18,091,401, it said. The website said 13,422,240 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been delivered, along with 4,694,980 of Vaxzevria (Astrazeneca), 1,966,000 of Moderna eand179,800 of Janssen (J&J). (ANSA).