Expo Dubai: Di Maio uncovers twin of Michelangelo's David

(ANSAmed) - DUBAI, APRIL 27 - The 3D copy of the David of Michelangelo that forms the heart of the Italy Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai was revealed on Tuesday in a brief ceremony with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Italy Commissioner Paolo Glisenti, Fincantieri President Giampiero Massolo, Florence Mayor Dario Nardella and Emirati authorities. "Looking at this reproduction of Michelangelo, millions of people who will pass through this pavilion will want to visit Italy, to come or to return to Italy, and this will help us in post-pandemic recovery to strengthen tourist traffic," Di Maio said, highlighting the concentration of "art and history, but also science and technology" in the twin of David. Just before, Di Maio and Massolo launched - by cutting the ribbon that broke the bottle - the three ships, built by Fincantieri, that make up the roof of the Italy Pavilion. The ships are three overturned hulls covered in white, red and green, "the largest Tricolore in the world". "The hulls are the symbol of navigation, and with this we wanted to highlight the idea of Italy on the march, of the Italy that moves, and that is up to the challenge of the times," Massolo told ANSA.(ANSAmed).