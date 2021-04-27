Missing man's body found in Adige at Trento

Alitalia situation is tragic says Lazzerini
TRENTO
27 Aprile 2021
TRENTO, APR 27 - The body of a man who was murdered along with his wife by their son in January was found in the Adige river at Ravina near Trento on Tuesday, local sources said. The body reportedly surfaced near the cycling path next to the river, they said. Peter Neumair went missing in Bolzano on January 4, killed along with his wife by their son who then dumped their bodies in the river. The body of the woman, Laura Perselli, was recovered at the end of January. The son, 30-year-old Benno Neumair, has confessed to murdering his parents, who were aged 63 and 68. He allegedly did so after a row over money. The case has claimed headlines across Italy for months. (ANSA).
