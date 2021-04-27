Wreath to Nazi-Fascism 'martyrs' torched in Rome

ROME, APR 27 - A wreath laid at a plaque in Rome commemorating the "martyrs" of Nazism and Fascism in Italy including WWII Resistance fighters was burned overnight, local sources said Tuesday. The plaque, which bears a list of those killed by the Nazi and Fascist regimes in Italy, was scorched. The plaque is located in Via Del Peperino, in the Pietralata district of the Italian capital. DIGOS security police are investigating. The case of arson is thought to have been committed by suspected far-right sympathisers. Interior Undersecretary Ivan Scalfarotto said "by offending the Resistance, from which the Republic originated, they have offended all citizens". Scalfarotto said the incident underscored the importance of "pushing back every day against resurgences of Fascism, in whatever form they take". The wreath was laid on Liberation Day on Sunday, April 25, when Italy commemorates its liberation from Nazi-Fascism. (ANSA).