Soccer: UEFA probing Ibra over 'betting links'

MILAN, APR 27 - UEFA said Monday it had named an ethics and disciplinary inspector to carry out a disciplinary investigation into a potential violation of the rules by AC Milan and Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic over an "alleged financial interest" in a betting firm. European soccer's governing body said it would give further information on the case in due time. The statement came after reports from Sweden that Ibra may be probed for alleged links to firm Bethard. Ibra, 39, recently extended his contract with Milan for one year. The Sweden great will get around seven million euros including bonuses. Despite a couple of lengthy injury absences Ibra has scored 15 goals this season, putting him 10 behind leader Cristiano Ronaldo in the goalscorers' standings. Seven-time European champs Milan have dropped from second to fifth in Serie A after two straight losses but are still in the Champions League place hunt. The former Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Man Utd, Barcelona and PSG player helped Milan to their 18th and latest scudetto in 2011, during his first spell at the club from 2010 to 2012. (ANSA).