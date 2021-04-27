Priest arrested for abusing minors in Sicily

ENNA, APR 27 - An Italian priest was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of abusing minors near Enna in Sicily, local sources said. The unnamed priest, from the diocese of Piazza Armerina, is accused of abusing boys when he was a seminarian and after his ordination. He was their religious education teacher, police said. The probe was opened after a boy complained to police in December. The priest has been placed under house arrest in Ferrara, where he has moved, judicial sources said. Police said there were three alleged victims of the priest, all minors when the alleged offences were committed, between 2009 and 2013. "Let my painful story be testimony to the fact that even after 12 years from the violence you can report it," said the man's chief accuser, who said he suffered abuse from the age of 16 to 20. (ANSA).