Martedì 27 Aprile 2021 | 12:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Recovery Plan makes 'unthinkable' possible - Draghi

Recovery Plan makes 'unthinkable' possible - Draghi

 
ENNA
Priest arrested for abusing minors in Sicily

Priest arrested for abusing minors in Sicily

 
ROME
Facebook, Gucci team up in legal fight against fake goods

Facebook, Gucci team up in legal fight against fake goods

 
ROME
Soccer: Napoli climb to third

Soccer: Napoli climb to third

 
ROME
Dozens of mafiosi, relatives claimed basic income - probe

Dozens of mafiosi, relatives claimed basic income - probe

 
FLORENCE
Relics stolen from Siena in 1989 recovered

Relics stolen from Siena in 1989 recovered

 
ROME
Italy's destiny in Recovery Plan says Draghi

Italy's destiny in Recovery Plan says Draghi

 
ROME
COVID: 8,444 new cases, 301 more victims

COVID: 8,444 new cases, 301 more victims

 
ROME
Italy's destiny in Recovery Plan says Draghi

Italy's destiny in Recovery Plan says Draghi

 
ROME
COVID: India variant identified in Veneto

COVID: India variant identified in Veneto

 
ROME
Soccer: FIGC passes anti-Super League rule

Soccer: FIGC passes anti-Super League rule

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, riprende domani preparazione in vista ultima gara campionato contro Bisceglie

Bari calcio, riprende domani preparazione in vista ultima gara campionato contro Bisceglie

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoNel Tarantino
San Giorgio Jonico, ferisce il nipote al culmine di un litigio; denunciato

San Giorgio Jonico, ferisce il nipote al culmine di un litigio; denunciato

 
PotenzaIl personaggio
Potenza, i 99 anni di Padre Vitale

Potenza, i 99 anni di Padre Vitale

 
BrindisiSicurezza
Accoltella moglie dopo lite, arrestato 68enne nel Brindisino

Accoltella moglie dopo lite, arrestato 68enne nel Brindisino

 
LecceL'emergenza
Scuola, le famiglie «fragili» difendono l'ordinanza Emiliano

Scuola, le famiglie «fragili» difendono l'ordinanza Emiliano

 
PotenzaCovid
Assistenza, 3 lucani su 10 insoddisfattipiù positiva la percezione dei pugliesi

Assistenza, 3 lucani su 10 insoddisfatti
più positiva la percezione dei pugliesi

 
BariIl servizio
Asl Bari, farmaci a domicilio per i pazienti fragili

Asl Bari, farmaci a domicilio per i pazienti fragili

 
FoggiaCovid
Variante brasiliana, primo caso in Puglia

Variante brasiliana, primo caso in Puglia

 
BatL'inchiesta
Barletta: ricoverato per disturbi cardiaci, lo stronca il Covid

Barletta: ricoverato per disturbi cardiaci, lo stronca il Covid

 

i più letti

Covid in Puglia, calano nuovi contagi (+477) ma anche numero tamponi: indice positività all'8%. Tanti i morti (+37). Isolata variante brasiliana

Covid in Puglia, giù i contagi (+477) e numero test: positività all'8%. 37 i morti. Isolata variante brasiliana. Emiliano: «Spostare orario coprifuoco in estate»

Bari, operazione antimafia dei contro clan Strisciuglio: 99 indagati

Droga e estorsioni a Bari, operazione contro Strisciuglio: 99 arresti della Dda. De Raho: «Risposta dopo giudice corrotto» (Video)

Svelato il mistero della pantera di Puglia: è un serval nero, felino africano: eccola con i cuccioli

Svelato il mistero della pantera di Puglia: è un serval nero, felino africano: eccola con i cuccioli

Puglia, «il Governo sospenda l'ordinanza Emiliano sulle scuole»

Puglia, «il Governo sospenda l'ordinanza Emiliano sulle scuole»

Bitonto, un tesoro nella tomba: due corpi e il vino

Bitonto, un tesoro nella tomba: due corpi e il vino

ROME

Recovery Plan makes 'unthinkable' possible - Draghi

PNRR is investment in future and in new generations says premier

Recovery Plan makes 'unthinkable' possible - Draghi

ROME, APR 27 - Premier Mario Draghi told the Lower House on Tuesday that the government's post-COVID PNRR Recovery Plan makes possible investments that would otherwise have been "unthinkable". The premier addressed the House again on Tuesday after it debated his presentation of the 248-billion-euro package, which aims to make the country greener and more modern, on Monday. Draghi is set to present the plan to the Senate later on Tuesday. "The National Plan of Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) makes possible investments that would have been impossible, unthinkable, until days ago," Draghi said. "The whole plan is an investment in the future and in the new generations". The PNRR is based on 191.5 billion euros from the European Union's Next Generation EU recovery fund and 30 billion from a complementary fund, plus another 26 billion for specific projects, making a grand total of 248 billion euros. The plan estimates that its measures will see Italy's GDP at least 3.6% higher in 2026 than it would have been otherwise. Draghi said 40% of the funds would be devoted to southern Italy, which accounts for 34% of Italy's population. He said the aim was "to accelerate growth in the south, which has been still for half a century". It features an ambitious reform programme focused on four areas - Italy's public administration, the justice system, simplification of legislation and the promotion of competition. "I don't say that competition is the panacea in all situations, absolutely not," Draghi said. "In most situations regulated competition is best, not competition without rules. We have learnt this at our expense in recent years". He added that a reform of Italy's tax system was needed to "accompany" the plan, even though it was not directly within its scope. "Tax reform is one of the key actions (needed) to respond to the country's structural weaknesses and, in this sense, it is an integral part of the recovery that we intend to trigger, with the help of European resources," he said. He said he hoped there would be broad agreement among Italy's political parties on a reform of the tax system. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it