Soccer: Napoli climb to third

ROME
27 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 27 - Napoli climbed to third place in Serie A with a 2-0 win at Torino on Monday thanks to early goals by Tiemoue' Bakayoko and Victor Osimhen as the battle to finish in the top four and qualify for next year's Champions League heated up. Gennaro Gattuso's side have 66 points, the same as fourth-placed Juventus and firth-placed AC Milan, whose poor form continued when they were thumped 3-0 at Lazio on Tuesday. Joaquin Correa scored a double and Ciro Immobile was on target for the Rome side, who are also in with a shout of finishing in the top four. Sixth-placed Lazio have 61 points and a game in hand. Inter look set to win the title. They have 79 points with five games to go, 11 more than second-placed Atalanta. (ANSA).
