Dozens of mafiosi, relatives claimed basic income - probe
ROME
27 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 27 - Carabinieri police in the Sicilian province of Catania said Tuesday that they have reported 76 people to prosecutors in relation to a probe into allegedly illegal claims for the 'citizenship wage' basic income made by dozens of mafiosi and their relatives. The suspects include 25 people who have been convicted of Mafia felonies. The other 51, including 46 women, obtained the benefit by failing to declare that their spouse had been definitively convicted of mafia association. Prosecutors have issued a warrant for the seizure of assets in relation to the case. (ANSA).
