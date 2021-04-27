Martedì 27 Aprile 2021 | 10:39

ROME

Dozens of mafiosi, relatives claimed basic income - probe

76 people allegedly obtained citizenship wage illegitimately

Dozens of mafiosi, relatives claimed basic income - probe

ROME, APR 27 - Carabinieri police in the Sicilian province of Catania said Tuesday that they have reported 76 people to prosecutors in relation to a probe into allegedly illegal claims for the 'citizenship wage' basic income made by dozens of mafiosi and their relatives. The suspects include 25 people who have been convicted of Mafia felonies. The other 51, including 46 women, obtained the benefit by failing to declare that their spouse had been definitively convicted of mafia association. Prosecutors have issued a warrant for the seizure of assets in relation to the case. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
