Relics stolen from Siena in 1989 recovered

FLORENCE, APR 26 - A priceless set of medieval relics stolen from a seminary on the outskirts of Siena in 1989 has been recovered, Italian art cops said Monday in presenting the results of last week's operation. The San Galgano Reliquary was made in 1200 out of gold, silver and enamel. It was stolen along with another 10 works of sacred art of an inestimable value. Four people, a Tuscan 'inside man' and three Sicilians, were arrested after it went missing but it was not rediscovered until now, in the home of a collector at Giarre near Catania who was unable to explain its provenance and has been cited. All the works, property of the dioceses of Siena, Colle di Val d'Elsa, and Montalcino, have now been recovered by Italy's crack Carabinieri cultural heritage protection unit, the NTPC. The recovery was presented at a press conference Monday with the archbishop of Siena, Cardinal Augusto Paolo Lojudice, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, NTPC Commander, General Roberto Ricciardi, Vatican Museums Director Barbara Jatta, and Gianluigi Marmora, head of the NTPC's Palermo division. The theft of the relics and other items, in July 1989, was carried out on commission, sources said at the time. Saint Galgano (1148 - 3 December 1181) was a Catholic saint from Tuscany born in Chiusdino, in the modern province of Siena. (ANSA).

