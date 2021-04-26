Lunedì 26 Aprile 2021 | 17:55

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italy's destiny in Recovery Plan says Draghi

Italy's destiny in Recovery Plan says Draghi

 
ROME
COVID: 8,444 new cases, 301 more victims

COVID: 8,444 new cases, 301 more victims

 
ROME
Italy's destiny in Recovery Plan says Draghi

Italy's destiny in Recovery Plan says Draghi

 
ROME
COVID: India variant identified in Veneto

COVID: India variant identified in Veneto

 
ROME
Soccer: FIGC passes anti-Super League rule

Soccer: FIGC passes anti-Super League rule

 
ROME
Soccer: Buffon launches goalkeeping academy

Soccer: Buffon launches goalkeeping academy

 
VATICAN CITY
Charles De Foucauld to become saint

Charles De Foucauld to become saint

 
ROME
La Scala reopens to public May 11 with Muti

La Scala reopens to public May 11 with Muti

 
L'AQUILA
30 arrests as Nigerian mafia hit in 14 provinces

30 arrests as Nigerian mafia hit in 14 provinces

 
ROME
Italian missionary woman hacked to death in Peru

Italian missionary woman hacked to death in Peru

 
ROME
Woman's boyfriend kills her father in Avellino

Woman's boyfriend kills her father in Avellino

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, riprende domani preparazione in vista ultima gara campionato contro Bisceglie

Bari calcio, riprende domani preparazione in vista ultima gara campionato contro Bisceglie

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzail provvedimento
Regione Basilicata, le quattro commissioni approvano manovra finanziaria

Regione Basilicata, le quattro commissioni approvano manovra finanziaria

 
Covid news h 24Lotta al virus
Bari, vaccinati i pazienti con HIV: 724 le somministrazioni a Malattie infettive

Bari, vaccinati i pazienti con HIV: 724 le somministrazioni a Malattie infettive

 
LecceTragedia sfiorata
Lecce, camion si ribalta sulla Sp 119: conducente ricoverato in codice rosso

Lecce, camion si ribalta sulla Sp 119: conducente ricoverato in codice rosso

 
Foggiagli episodi
Foggia, sassi contro due autobus linea 4: nessun ferito

Foggia, sassi contro due autobus linea 4: nessun ferito

 
Tarantolutto
Taranto, muore autista-soccporritore 118 per complicanze Covid: aveva 65 anni

Taranto, muore autista-soccorritore 118 per complicanze Covid: aveva 65 anni

 
MateraL'anniversario
Matera, il 25 aprile dei bambini

Matera, il 25 aprile dei bambini

 
BrindisiFemminicidio in Salento
Omicidio Noemi, «trovate i complici dell'assassino di mia figlia»

Omicidio Noemi, «trovate i complici dell'assassino di mia figlia»

 
BatLa buona notizia
Andria, salvato dai passanti un 57enne colto da infarto in strada

Andria, salvato dai passanti un 57enne colto da infarto in strada

 

i più letti

Bitonto, un tesoro nella tomba: due corpi e il vino

Bitonto, un tesoro nella tomba: due corpi e il vino

Puglia, «il Governo sospenda l'ordinanza Emiliano sulle scuole»

Puglia, «il Governo sospenda l'ordinanza Emiliano sulle scuole»

Bari, operazione antimafia dei contro clan Strisciuglio: 99 indagati

Droga e estorsioni a Bari, operazione contro Strisciuglio: 99 arresti della Dda. De Raho: «Risposta dopo giudice corrotto» (Video)

Puglia, sono 1.203 i nuovi casi positivi

Puglia, sono 1.203 i nuovi casi positivi

«Spregiudicato e avido»: così il gip di Lecce descrive l'avvocato arrestato

«Spregiudicato e avido»: così il gip
di Lecce descrive l'avvocato arrestato

ROME

COVID: 8,444 new cases, 301 more victims

Positivity rate up from 5.5% to 5.8%

COVID: 8,444 new cases, 301 more victims

ROME, APR 26 - There have been 8,444 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 301 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 13,158 new cases and 217 more victims Sunday. Some 145,819 more tests have been done, compared with 239,482 Sunday. The positivity rate has risen 0.3%, from 5.5% to 5.8%. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,971,114, and the death toll 119,539. The currently positive are 452,812 (8,400 down on Sunday) while the recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic are 3,398,763, up 16,539 (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it