Italy's destiny in Recovery Plan says Draghi

ROME, APR 26 - Italy's destiny is at stake in the government's 220-billion-euro post-COVID Recovery Plan, Premier Mario Draghi told the House Monday. "We would all be wrong to think that the (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) PNNR, albeit in its historic importance is only a collection of projects, numbers, deadlines, objectives," he said in unveiling the EU-funded plan. "In the combination of the programmes there is also, and above all, the destiny of the country". The premier, who was appointed with the aim of shepherding the plan as well as the COVID vaccination rollout and recovery, said "we have the honour and the onus of preparing the Italy of tomorrow". Draghi said Italy's credibility in the EU and the world was at stake. He said that "delays and short-sighted partisan visions" would weigh heavily on lives. The primary goal of the PNRR, Draghi said, was to repair the damage of the pandemic. This PNRR focuses on four areas - Italy's public administration, the justice system, simplification of legislation and the promotion of competition. It sets targets, missions and priorities. The plan estimates that its measures will see the Italy's GDP at least 3.6% higher in 2026 than it would have been otherwise. The "political supervision" of the plan will be done by a "premier's office committee in which the competent ministers will participate" Draghi says in the .introduction to the document. The PNRR is based on 191.5 billion euros from the EU's Recovery Fund and 30 billion from a complementary fund. The plan will have six missions: digitization, innovation, competitiveness and culture for 42.5 billion; the green revolution and the ecological transition for 57 billion; infrastructures for sustainable mobility for 25.3 billion; education and research for 31.9 billion; inclusion and cohesion for 19.1 billion; and health for 15.6 billion (plus other funds bringing the health total up to 19.72 billion), according to a draft that is expected to be fine tuned. The draft sees 500 million euros going to Rome to invest in the restoration of monuments and in preparation for the 2022 Ryder Cup and the 2025 Jubilee. Italy is getting the biggest chunk of the EU's 750 billion euro Recovery Fund. The money will come in grants and low-interest loans. It will be spent over six years. (ANSA).