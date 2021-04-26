COVID: India variant identified in Veneto

ROME, APR 26 - Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said Monday that two cases of the India variant of COVID-19 have been identified in the northeastern region. He said the cases regarded an Indian father and daughter in Bassano del Grappa who had recently returned from India. Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Sunday signed an order banning people who have been in India in the last 12 days from arriving in Italy due to the high contagion rates in the Asian country and concern about the new variant. (ANSA).