Soccer: Buffon launches goalkeeping academy

ROME, APR 26 - Gigi Buffon on Monday launched his new academy for boys and girls who dream of becoming professional goalkeepers. The "Buffon Academy" is set to start in June with summer camps at Marina di Pietrasanta, Lignano Sabbiadoro, Andalo and Sestol, although the 43-year-old Juventus and Italy great said this depends on COVID-19 rules. "Football, especially for children, is and should be considered a game," read the academy's website. "And in no way will our proposal ever forget this starting point. "We, therefore, aim to convey with joy and enthusiasm the desire to play sports together with others and the passion for football. "All with the support of highly qualified technical personnel trained on the Buffon Method which will have the specific purpose of improving the performance of each individual player. "Both from a technical point of view and in terms of behavior in the field and the ability to relate to others". (ANSA).