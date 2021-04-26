Charles De Foucauld to become saint
VATICAN CITY
26 Aprile 2021
VATICAN CITY, APR 26 - Blessed Charles De Foucauld (1858-1916), a French aristocrat and religious who was one of the pioneers of dialogue with other cultures and religions, is set to become a saint, the Vatican said Monday. Pope Francis will canonise him and others on May 3, it said. De Foucauld was a cavalry officer in the French Army, then an explorer and geographer, and finally a Catholic priest and hermit who lived among the Tuareg in the Sahara in Algeria. He was assassinated in 1916 and is considered by the Church to be a martyr. His inspiration and writings led to the founding of the Little Brothers of Jesus among other religious congregations. Last May Pope Francis cleared the way for his canonization. (ANSA).
