La Scala reopens to public May 11 with Muti

ROME
26 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 26 - Milan's fabled La Scala theatre is reopening to the public on May 11 after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Italy with a concert by the Wiener Philharmoniker conducted by Riccardo Muti. A maximum of 500 people will be allowed to see the show. (ANSA).
