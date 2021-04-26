30 arrests as Nigerian mafia hit in 14 provinces

L'AQUILA, APR 26 - Italian police on Monday made 30 arrests in an operation targeting Italy's Nigerian mafia in 14 provinces across the country. The Black Axe operation stems from a probe in L'Aquila, the capital of the Abruzzo region. Those arrested have been charged with mafia association, drug trafficking, illegal immigration, prostitution, 'romantic fraud', Internet fraud and money laundering by buying and selling Bitcoins. They face almost 100 charges, police said. The head of one of the Nigerian mafia's biggest gangs was arrested in the op, police said. "We have apprehended the leader of a major organisation," said police. Police carried out some 25 searches of domestic premises in the operation. (ANSA).