Italian missionary woman hacked to death in Peru

ROME, APR 26 - A 50-year-old Italian lay missionary woman was hacked to death in her sleep in Peru in what police think may have been an attempted robbery last Tuesday, sources said after she died in hospital at the weekend. Nadia De Munari, from Schio in the province of Vicenza, died after four days in the hospital after the macheté attack. In Peru with the Mato Grosso operation, De Munari was head of the 'Mamma Mia' Centre at Nuevo Chimbote. The attack took place at the centre, where she worked to help needy mothers and children. She had been working for 30 years in the Mato Grosso operation, which was created by Father Ugo De Censi. (ANSA).