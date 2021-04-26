Woman's boyfriend kills her father in Avellino

ROME, APR 26 - A 23-year-old man allegedly killed his girlfriend's father in Avellino at the weekend because the victim was opposed to their relationship, police said. Giovanni Limata, 23, allegedly killed Aldo Gioia, a 53-year-old surveyor employed by FCA, with seven knife thrusts after reportedly agreeing with his 18-year-old girlfriend, Elena Gioa, to do away with the whole family. Limata told police Sunday "it was her idea (Elena's), the whole plan". Police said Aldo Gioia's dying screams alerted his wife and other daughter to flee and escape the allegedly planned massacre. Gioia objected to Limata's going out with his daughter because he was a drug addict and had a criminal record, police said. (ANSA).