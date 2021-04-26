99 mafia arrests in Bari

BARI, APR 26 - Italian police on Monday arrested 99 people suspected of being members of the Puglian Mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU), in Puglian capital Bari. The alleged leaders and associates of Bari's Strisciuglio clan have been charged with mafia association, drugs and weapons offences, extortion, grievous bodily harm and affray. The arrest warrant for the 99 said they had exerted an "asphyxiating control" of local businesses with protection rackets. A prison riot involving 41 inmates in January 2016 helped change the balance between the clans, police also said. Bari Mayor Antonio Decaro hailed the police operation saying "today Bari is freer and can look to the future with more confidence". He said the police had landed a "very heavy blow" on the local Mob. The SCU is Italy's fourth and smallest mafia after Calabria's 'Ndrangheta, Sicily's Cosa Nostra and Campania's Camorra. (ANSA).