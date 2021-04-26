Migrant car fired on, 1 hit in face

FOGGIA, APR 26 - A 30-year-old Malian citizen was hit in the face by shotgun pellets Sunday night fired from a car that drew alongside the one carrying him and two other migrants back to the Rigano Ghetto in Puglia, local sources said Monday. The Malian was with a countryman and an Ivorian when the ambush took place a few kilometres from Foggia. Their Opel was flanked by an SUV from which someone fired a shotgun, shattering the car's rear window. The migrants abandoned their car and fled over the fields, sources said, before calling emergency teams. The young Malian is in code red in the Policlinico Riuniti Hospital but is not in a life-threatening condition. Carabinieri are investigating. (ANSA).