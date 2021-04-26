Moscow attaché expulsion unwarranted says foreign min
ROME
26 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 26 - The Italian foreign ministry, the Farnesina, said Monday "we have learned with deep regret of the Russian Federation's decision to expel the naval attaché at the Italian Embassy in Moscow with 24-hour notice. We consider the decision unfounded and unjust because in reprisal for a legitimate measure taken by Italian authorities in defence of their own security". Italy recently expelled two Russian embassy officials after an Italian navy officer, Walter Biot, was allegedly caught handing one of them military secrets. (ANSA).
