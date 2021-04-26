Man kills sister near Naples

NAPLES, APR 26 - A man with reported psychiatric problems killed his sister near Naples Monday before phoning police to tell them what he had done, local sources said Monday. Called to the house at Brusciano, police found the woman lying on the stairs in a pool of blood. The man is believed to have stabbed her to death. The man initially refused to let police in but then relented and was taken in for questioning. "I have killed my sister", he reportedly told police over the phone. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).