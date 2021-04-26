Oscars: Italy comes away empty-handed

ROME, APR 26 - Italy came away empty-handed from this year's Oscars with pop star Laura Pausini and director Matteo Garrone's adaptation of Pinocchio failing to pick up awards. Pausini was nominated for best original song for 'Io sì' (Seen) from the latest Sophia Loren film. Pinocchio had two Oscars nominations- for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. (ANSA).