ROME
Moscow attaché expulsion unwarranted says foreign min

FOGGIA
Migrant car fired on, 1 hit in face

NAPLES
Man kills sister near Naples

ROME
Missionary bishop hurt in South Sudan ambush

ROME
Oscars: Italy comes away empty-handed

BRUXELLES
Plant pathogen Xylella fastidiosa in Europe since 1990s

ROME
Soccer: Inter take another step towards Serie A title

ROME
Most of Italy 'reopens'

ROME
COVID: Italy registers 14,761new cases, 342 more deaths

ROME
Most of Italy set to be a yellow zone next week

ROME
Criminal complaint presented over Rome burial chaos

BariIl caso
Bari, nuovo impianto combustione rifiuti: sette sindaci contro inceneritore

Potenzaquesta mattina
Potenza, la protesta dei lavoratori disabili ex Moire: «Lasciati a casa, vogliamo lavorare»

Foggiaatto intimidatorio
Carapelle, incendiata auto maresciallo CC: era parcheggiata davanti casa

Tarantolutto
Taranto, muore autista-soccporritore 118 per complicanze Covid: aveva 65 anni

Lecceil caso
Leuca, a bordo di una barca a vela sbarcano 34 migranti: erano in viaggio da 6 giorni

MateraL'anniversario
Matera, il 25 aprile dei bambini

BrindisiFemminicidio in Salento
Omicidio Noemi, «trovate i complici dell'assassino di mia figlia»

BatLa buona notizia
Andria, salvato dai passanti un 57enne colto da infarto in strada

Soccer: Inter take another step towards Serie A title

Juve held 1-1at Fiorentina

ROME, APR 26 - Inter Milan took another step towards winning he Serie A title when they beat Hellas Verona 1-0 at the San Siro on Sunday thanks to a second-half goal by Matteo Darmian. With five games to go, Inter have 79 points, 11 more than second-placed Atalanta, who trashed Bologna 5-0 in Bergamo. AC Milan, however, can regain second place and cut Inter's lead back to 10 points if they beat six-placed Lazio in Rome later on Monday. Reigning champions Juventus were held 1-1 at Fiorentina and look set for a battle to remain in the top four to qualify for next season's Champions League. Fifth-placed Napoli will pull level with them on 66 points if they win at Torino on Monday. (ANSA).

