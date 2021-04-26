Soccer: Inter take another step towards Serie A title

ROME, APR 26 - Inter Milan took another step towards winning he Serie A title when they beat Hellas Verona 1-0 at the San Siro on Sunday thanks to a second-half goal by Matteo Darmian. With five games to go, Inter have 79 points, 11 more than second-placed Atalanta, who trashed Bologna 5-0 in Bergamo. AC Milan, however, can regain second place and cut Inter's lead back to 10 points if they beat six-placed Lazio in Rome later on Monday. Reigning champions Juventus were held 1-1 at Fiorentina and look set for a battle to remain in the top four to qualify for next season's Champions League. Fifth-placed Napoli will pull level with them on 66 points if they win at Torino on Monday. (ANSA).