COVID: Italy registers 14,761new cases, 342 more deaths
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Vaccini, in Puglia gli «007» di Figliuolo: «Utilizzate troppe dosi» Furbetti, ecco perché la Regione è allo 0,7%
Puglia, vaccini anti Covid quasi finiti: Regione «arancione» da lunedì. Commissario Figliuolo oggi a Bari
ROME
23 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 23 - Italy has registered 14,761 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 342 coronavirus sufferers died in that time, the health ministry said on Friday. The nation's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 118,699. The ministry said 315,700 COVID tests have been done in the last 24 hours and 4.7% were positive. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su