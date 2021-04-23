COVID: Italy registers 14,761new cases, 342 more deaths

ROME, APR 23 - Italy has registered 14,761 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 342 coronavirus sufferers died in that time, the health ministry said on Friday. The nation's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 118,699. The ministry said 315,700 COVID tests have been done in the last 24 hours and 4.7% were positive. (ANSA).