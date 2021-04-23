Venerdì 23 Aprile 2021 | 18:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: Italy registers 14,761new cases, 342 more deaths

COVID: Italy registers 14,761new cases, 342 more deaths

 
ROME
Most of Italy set to be a yellow zone next week

Most of Italy set to be a yellow zone next week

 
ROME
Criminal complaint presented over Rome burial chaos

Criminal complaint presented over Rome burial chaos

 
ROME
Recovery Plan faces challenge of modernizing Italy - Draghi

Recovery Plan faces challenge of modernizing Italy - Draghi

 
ROME
Italy hits mark of 380,000 jabs in a day - Figliuolo

Italy hits mark of 380,000 jabs in a day - Figliuolo

 
ROME
Draghi's cabinet set to examine Recovery Plan

Draghi's cabinet set to examine Recovery Plan

 
ROME
M5S and Rousseau platform part company

M5S and Rousseau platform part company

 
ROME
Four held over parking-row homicide near Naples

Four held over parking-row homicide near Naples

 
ROME
Most of Italy set to be a yellow zone

Most of Italy set to be a yellow zone

 
ROME
Italy's COVID-19 Rt number down to 0.81

Italy's COVID-19 Rt number down to 0.81

 
ROME
COVID: 16,232 new cases, 360 more victims

COVID: 16,232 new cases, 360 more victims

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, mister Auteri: «Non molliamo la lotta promozione»

Bari calcio, mister Auteri: «Non molliamo la lotta promozione». De Laurentiis: «È ancora possibile»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoMobilità urbana
Taranto, trasporto pubblico sicuro per tutti: ecco il piano

Taranto, trasporto pubblico sicuro
per tutti: ecco il piano

 
PotenzaSicurezza
Aveva droga nella borsa, arrestata a Sant'Arcangelo

Aveva droga nella borsa, arrestata a Sant'Arcangelo

 
BariTrasporti
Fse, da lunedì nuovi orari sulla Bari - Putignano

Fse, da lunedì nuovi orari sulla Bari - Putignano

 
PotenzaLa denuncia
Ecomafie, la Basilicata non risponde

Ecomafie, la Basilicata non risponde

 
Leccequesta mattina
Gallipoli, avvisato esemplare di foca monaca

Gallipoli, avvistato esemplare di foca monaca

 
Foggial'udienza
Foggia, omicidio Monopoli: processo con rito abbreviato per i due imputati

Foggia, omicidio Monopoli: processo con rito abbreviato per i due imputati

 
BrindisiControlli dei CC
Mesagne, sorpreso a cedere stupefacente a un minore: nei guai pusher 21enne

Mesagne, sorpreso a cedere stupefacente a un minore: nei guai pusher 21enne

 
GdM MultimediaCultura
Trani, viaggio virtuale nel Polo museale diocesano

Trani, viaggio virtuale nel Polo museale diocesano

 

i più letti

Puglia, il bollettino quotidiano: sono 1.895 i nuovi casi

Puglia, il bollettino quotidiano: sono 1.895 i nuovi casi

Scuola e Covid in Puglia: oltre 1.100 contagi tra alunni dal 6 al 17 aprile

Scuola e Covid in Puglia: oltre 1.100 contagi tra alunni dal 6 al 17 aprile

Vaccini, in Puglia gli «007» di Figliuolo: «Utilizzate troppe dosi» Furbetti, ecco perché la Regione è allo 0,7%

Vaccini, in Puglia gli «007» di Figliuolo: «Utilizzate troppe dosi» Furbetti, ecco perché la Regione è allo 0,7%

Puglia, vaccini anti Covid quasi finiti: Fissato tetto alle dosi: 150mila in 6 giorni. Commissario Figliuolo oggi a Bari

Puglia, vaccini anti Covid quasi finiti: Regione «arancione» da lunedì. Commissario Figliuolo oggi a Bari

Bitonto, un tesoro nella tomba: due corpi e il vino

Bitonto, un tesoro nella tomba: due corpi e il vino

ROME

Most of Italy set to be a yellow zone next week

Sardinia set to be the only high-risk red zone

Most of Italy set to be a yellow zone next week

ROME, APR 23 - Most of Italy is set to see a significant easing of its COVID-19 restrictions when the reintroduction of moderate-risk yellow zones into the nation's tiered system of coronavirus-prevention measures kicks in on Monday. At the moment regions are only classed as high-risk red zones or medium-high-risk orange zones. But 13 regions and two autonomous provinces are set to become yellow zones where. among other things, restaurants will be able to serve people at outdoor tables, rather than being limited to takeaways and home deliveries, next week. These are Abruzzo, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Molise, Marche, Piedmont, Tuscany, Umbria, Veneto and the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento. The government will classify the regions on the basis of figures from the weekly monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute that are being presented on Friday. Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily, Puglia and Valle d'Aosta are expected to be classed as orange zones, where restaurants and bars can only do takeaways and home deliveries. Sardinia, meanwhile, is expected to remain a red zone. In red zones people need a good reason to be out and about and all shops selling non-essential items are closed. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it