Most of Italy set to be a yellow zone next week

ROME, APR 23 - Most of Italy is set to see a significant easing of its COVID-19 restrictions when the reintroduction of moderate-risk yellow zones into the nation's tiered system of coronavirus-prevention measures kicks in on Monday. At the moment regions are only classed as high-risk red zones or medium-high-risk orange zones. But 13 regions and two autonomous provinces are set to become yellow zones where. among other things, restaurants will be able to serve people at outdoor tables, rather than being limited to takeaways and home deliveries, next week. These are Abruzzo, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Molise, Marche, Piedmont, Tuscany, Umbria, Veneto and the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento. The government will classify the regions on the basis of figures from the weekly monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute that are being presented on Friday. Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily, Puglia and Valle d'Aosta are expected to be classed as orange zones, where restaurants and bars can only do takeaways and home deliveries. Sardinia, meanwhile, is expected to remain a red zone. In red zones people need a good reason to be out and about and all shops selling non-essential items are closed. (ANSA).