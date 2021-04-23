Italy hits mark of 380,000 jabs in a day - Figliuolo

ROME, APR 23 - Italy's COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo said Friday that Italy has set a new record of over 380,000 vaccinations in a single day. "Yesterday 325,000 vaccinations were forecast but we probably did more than 380,000 because some regions asked to recuperate vaccinations they were unable to do in the past and also in order to calibrate the machine," Figliuolo said during a visit to Bari. Italy's previous record was the 372,000 jabs done on April 16. The government's target to be able to do 500,000 vaccinations a day. So far Italy has done over 16,6 million COVID vaccine jabs and almost five million people are fully vaccinated for the coronavirus. (ANSA).