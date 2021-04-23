Draghi's cabinet set to examine Recovery Plan

ROME, APR 23 - Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet is expected to give an initial examination of Italy's 221.5-billion-euro PNRR Recovery Plan, a draft of which ANSA has seen, early on Saturday The 316-page plan, which Draghi is expected to present in parliament next week before it is sent to Brussels by April 30, features "an ambitious reform project" to transform the Italian economy, making it greener and more modern. This focuses on four areas - Italy's public administration, the justice system, simplification of legislation and the promotion of competition. It sets targets, missions and priorities. The plan estimates that its measures will see the Italy's GDP at least 3.6% higher in 2026 than it would have been otherwise. The "political supervision" of the plan will be done by a "premier's office committee in which the competent ministers will participate" Draghi says in the .introduction to the document. The PNRR is based on 191.5 billion euros from the EU's Recovery Fund and 30 billion from a complementary fund. The plan will have six missions: digitization, innovation, competitiveness and culture for 42.5 billion; the green revolution and the ecological transition for 57 billion; infrastructures for sustainable mobility for 25.3 billion; education and research for 31.9 billion; inclusion and cohesion for 19.1 billion; and health for 15.6 billion (plus other funds bringing the health total up to 19.72 billion), the draft said. The draft sees 500 million euros going to Rome to invest in the restoration of monuments and in preparation for the 2022 Ryder Cup and the 2025 Jubilee. Italy is getting the biggest chunk of the EU's 750 billion euro Recovery Fund. The money will come in grants and low-interest loans. It will be spent over six years. (ANSA).