M5S and Rousseau platform part company

ROME, APR 23 - The 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the Rousseau IT platform that the anti-establishment group has used to hold online votes of members on policies and decisions since it was launched in 2009 have parted company. The Rousseau association that owns the platform announced Friday that it has broken off its relationship with the movement, saying the decision was "painful but inevitable" after failing to get answers on its future relationship with it. The M5S said it would seek an alternative platform to consult its members with. "Direct democracy, participation, the involvement of members in decisions, do not depend in the individual instrument used but on the will of the M5S to rely on direct democracy," the movement said via Facebook. The M5S is currently the biggest group in the Italian parliament after winning over 30% of the vote in the 2018 general election. (ANSA).