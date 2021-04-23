Four held over parking-row homicide near Naples
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Vaccini, in Puglia gli «007» di Figliuolo: «Utilizzate troppe dosi» Furbetti, ecco perché la Regione è allo 0,7%
ROME
23 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 23 - Four people were detained by Carabinieri police on Friday in relation to the homicide of a 61-year-old man who was killed on Monday following a row over a parking spot near Naples, sources said. Maurizio Cerrato, a guard at the Pompeii archaeological site, was attacked and killed with a stab wound to the chest at Torre Annunziata. Cerrato's daughter said on her Facebook page that her father had died after defending her, "the light of his eyes". The young woman was in the car that was the subject of the parking dispute while her father went into a shop to get groceries. He was killed after defending her from a man who wanted to park there. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su