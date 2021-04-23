Venerdì 23 Aprile 2021 | 13:27

ROME
Four held over parking-row homicide near Naples

 
Most of Italy set to be a yellow zone

Italy's COVID-19 Rt number down to 0.81

COVID: 16,232 new cases, 360 more victims

Libya: Reopening of Benghazi consulate imminent - Di Maio

Soccer: Ibrahimovic set to renew with Milan

Italy to get over 15 mn vaccine doses in May - Figliuolo

Thanks Biden, we can win challenge with US - Draghi

Govt allocates 50mn for Alitalia to pay salaries

Accomplice of Nice terror attack caught near Caserta

8 minors probed for child porn and instigation to race hate

Mesagne, sorpreso a cedere stupefacente a un minore: nei guai pusher 21enne

Covid in Basilicata, cala curva contagi (+192) e altri due decessi: tasso positività all'11,8%

Foggia, farmacista picchiato e rapinato di pochi euro: non è grave

Covid nel Barese, meno di 3mila casi in sette giorni: tasso sotto soglia critica

Taranto ex Ilva, Acciaierie d'Italia sceglie logo con tricolore

Surbo, riattivazione scalo: «Obiettivo importante per la Puglia e il Salento»

Matera, cambia volto il teatro Quaroni

Trani, viaggio virtuale nel Polo museale diocesano

Sardinia expected to be only high-risk red zone

ROME, APR 23 - Most of Italy is set to see a significant easing of its COVID-19 restrictions when the reintroduction of moderate-risk yellow zones into the nation's tiered system of coronavirus-prevention measures kicks in on Monday. At the moment regions are only classed as high-risk red zones or medium-high-risk orange zones. But as many as 14 regions and two autonomous provinces could become yellow zones where. among other things, restaurants will be able to serve people at outdoor tables, rather than being limited to takeaways and home deliveries, next week. These are Abruzzo, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Molise, Marche, Piemont, Puglia, Tuscany, Umbria, Veneto and the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento. There are doubts, however, about whether Puglia will be yellow or orange. The government will classify the regions on the basis of figures from the weekly monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute that are being presented on Friday. Basilicata, Calabria, Sicilia and Valle d'Aosta are expected to be classed as orange zones, where restaurants and bars can only do takeaways and home deliveries. Sardinia, meanwhile, is expected to remain a red zone. In red zones people need a good reason to be out and about and all shops selling non-essential items are closed. (ANSA).

