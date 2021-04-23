Venerdì 23 Aprile 2021 | 11:37

ROME
Italy's COVID-19 Rt number down to 0.81

ROME
COVID: 16,232 new cases, 360 more victims

ROME
Libya: Reopening of Benghazi consulate imminent - Di Maio

MILAN
Soccer: Ibrahimovic set to renew with Milan

ROME
Italy to get over 15 mn vaccine doses in May - Figliuolo

ROME
Thanks Biden, we can win challenge with US - Draghi

ROME
Govt allocates 50mn for Alitalia to pay salaries

ROME
Accomplice of Nice terror attack caught near Caserta

PISA
8 minors probed for child porn and instigation to race hate

VERONA
5 professional footballers accused of raping student

ANCONA
Doc probed for injecting liquid instead of COVID vaccine

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Turris e Bari a confronto

BariL'emergenza
Covid nel Barese, meno di 3mila casi in sette giorni: tasso sotto soglia critica

Tarantola novità
Taranto ex Ilva, Acciaierie d'Italia sceglie logo con tricolore

Potenzail provvedimento
Potenza, condannati dopo indagini della Dda su omicidio Cassotta: tre arresti

BrindisiIl caso
S.Pancrazio Salentino, 70enne entra sana al «Fazzi» di Lecce ma muore dopo 15 giorni

Leccetrasporti
Surbo, riattivazione scalo: «Obiettivo importante per la Puglia e il Salento»

MateraLavori pubblici
Matera, cambia volto il teatro Quaroni

GdM MultimediaCultura
Trani, viaggio virtuale nel Polo museale diocesano

FoggiaTragedia sfiorata
Rignano Garganico, nigeriano con coltello e spranga di ferro aggredisce equipe medica

Puglia, il bollettino quotidiano: sono 1.895 i nuovi casi

Scuola e Covid in Puglia: oltre 1.100 contagi tra alunni dal 6 al 17 aprile

Vaccini, in Puglia gli «007» di Figliuolo: «Utilizzate troppe dosi» Furbetti, ecco perché la Regione è allo 0,7%

Bitonto, un tesoro nella tomba: due corpi e il vino

Traffico rifiuti tra Puglia, Campania e Abruzzo: 6 arresti, sequestrati beni per oltre 1,5mln di euro

ROME

Incidence of cases falls to 157.4 for every 100,000 inhabitants,

ROME, APR 23 - Italy's COVID-19 Rt reproduction number has fallen to 0.81, down from 0.85 last week, according to the latest weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), sources said Friday. The report, which covers the period between April 12 and 18, will be released later on Friday. An Rt number of over 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion. The report says that the incidence of COVID-19 cases fell to 157.4 for every 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 160.5 in the week of April 5-11, according to the sources. This is still far from the incidence of 50 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants that would make it possible to resume tracing and tracking of cases. The report says that pressure has eased slightly on the nation's health services. It says that the proportion of intensive-care places taken up by COVID patients is over the critical threshold of 30% in 12 regions-autonomous provinces, down from 14 last week. The national average remains above the critical threshold at 35% although the number of COVID patients in intensive care fell from 3,526 on April 13 to 3,151 on April 20. (ANSA).

