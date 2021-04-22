COVID: 16,232 new cases, 360 more victims

ROME, APR 22 - There have been 16,232 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 360 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 13,844 new cases and 364 more victims Wednesday. Some 364,804 more tests have been done, compared with 350,034 Wednesday. The positivity rate has risen by 0.5%, from 3.9% to 4.4%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 55, and hospital admissions by 690. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,920,945, and the death toll 118,357. The currently positive are 472,196 (-3,439 on Wednesday), the recovered and discharged 3,330,392 (+19,125), and those in domestic isolation 447,081 (-2,694). (ANSA).